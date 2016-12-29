Colonel Ann Assumpico: 17 to Watch in 2017 in RI

Colonel Assumpico was appointed the 13th Superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police and Director of the Rhode Island Department of Public Safety by Governor Raimondo on November 3, 2016 — she is the highest ranking female to serve in the Rhode Island State Police and the first female to lead a law enforcement agency in the State of Rhode Island.

Will Raimondo finally direct the State Police to release the interview notes from the 38 Studios investigation?

Regardless, all eyes will be on Assumpico, as she takes the helm for her first full calendar year. Following Assumpico’s appointment, GoLocal spoke with Lt. Charles P. Wilson, the Chair of the National Association of Black Law Enforcement Officers:

"Number one, putting a female of any ethnicity in charge of the State Police will have a dynamic impact on the entire law enforcement structure in the state, and that's a good thing," said Wilson, who is a Rhode Island College graduate. "I've been told she is someone from the community side you can work with, and I'm being told she's someone that has an open personality, if you will -- so it sounds like it will be someone who will at least be willing to listen and try to make effective change, and that's what they need. It needs to be able to move forward from where it has been."

Wilson said he wants to work with Assumpico on training, which she currently heads for RISP.

"She currently runs their training programs -- that's what I want to talk with her about," said Wilson. "In the conversations we've had with the Governor's staff, we asked what are you training them for, to be Navy Seals, or peace officers?"

Stay tuned to see how Assumpico makes her mark on the RISP in 2017.

