“We are excited to be adding The Coalition to our content line-up. GoLocal LIVE has had over 200 guests including everyone from Governor Gina Raimondo to leading French journalist Jean Lesieur to The Voice’s Johnny Gates, and an appearance by penguins from Mystic Aquarium,” said Josh Fenton, CEO and Co-Founder of GoLocal24.



“In the first ten weeks, GoLocal LIVE has been viewed over 5 million times on GoLocal’s site and on Facebook Live. It may be the most revolutionary form of digital news media," said Fenton





Presently, GoLocal LIVE is broadcast from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM and is hosted by LifeStyle Editor Molly O’Brien and News Editor Kate Nagle.

GoLocal LIVE was launched in early February and The Coalition is the first foray into a talk evening broadcast.



“We are excited to go from radio to a platform that offers video and is integrated to social media,” said Ford. “This is a great opportunity to connect real-time to so many Rhode Islanders and expand the discussion on political and social issues.”





The show will begin airing on Friday, May 5, 2017. “The Coalition - Talk Radio” broadcast has run on Cumulus radio stations in the Providence market for the past three plus years.