Coalition Talk Radio Moves to GoLocal LIVE
Tuesday, May 02, 2017
The show, hosted by Pat Ford, the Chair of the Libertarian Party of Rhode Island, will be broadcast each Friday evening from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM and can be viewed on GoLocalProv.com and on Facebook LIVE.
Latest Addition to LIVE
“We are excited to be adding The Coalition to our content line-up. GoLocal LIVE has had over 200 guests including everyone from Governor Gina Raimondo to leading French journalist Jean Lesieur to The Voice’s Johnny Gates, and an appearance by penguins from Mystic Aquarium,” said Josh Fenton, CEO and Co-Founder of GoLocal24.
“In the first ten weeks, GoLocal LIVE has been viewed over 5 million times on GoLocal’s site and on Facebook Live. It may be the most revolutionary form of digital news media," said Fenton
GoLocal LIVE was launched in early February and The Coalition is the first foray into a talk evening broadcast.
“We are excited to go from radio to a platform that offers video and is integrated to social media,” said Ford. “This is a great opportunity to connect real-time to so many Rhode Islanders and expand the discussion on political and social issues.”
Related Slideshow: Infamous Talk Radio Controversies
Arbitron Ratings Scandal
In 2008, radio host John DePetro found himself in the midst of a ratings controversy. The Boston Herald reported,
The briefly stellar ratings of controversy-dogged-talkmeister John DePetro’s Providence radio show tanked yesterday after a whiff of scandal forced Arbitron to reissue its spring survey of listener-dial habits.
In the 6 to 10 a.m. weekday slot occupied by the self-proclaimed “Independent Man” on WPRO-AM (630), “the reissue ranked WPRO at number nine” among valued 25- to 54-year-old listeners, “down from the number four rank in the original release,” program manager Paul Giammarco and station market manager Barbara Haynes announced in a joint statement.
Office Scuffle
The Providence Journal's Mike Stanton reported on an altercation in 2009 between DePetro and radio host Ron St. Pierre.
DePetro said he was hit -- and scratched -- in the eye with a balled up paper with a staple thrown at him by St. Pierre.
Buddy's Return - to Radio
After five years in prison for racketeering conspiracy from 2002 to 2007, former Mayor of Providence Buddy Cianci returned to the public eye with a radio show on WPRO.
While controversial, Cianci's continued popularity has people wondering if Buddy might just make another run for Mayor in 2014.
Chafee's Talk Radio Ban
Upon taking office in 2011, Rhode Island Governor Lincoln Chafee announced that he would not appear on talk radio shows and barred state employees in agencies and departments that report to him from doing the same during work hours.
Governor Chafee is among the elected officials who have signed the "For Our Daughters" pledge.
Dennis and Callahan
WEEI sports radio hosts John Dennis and Gerry Callahan were suspended in 2003 when they referred to an escaped gorilla as a "Metco gorilla" waiting for a bus to Lexington -- with Metco being bus program that buses inner-city students to suburban schools.
Boston's http://www.wcvb.com/Radio-Station-Gorilla-Remarks-Spur-Advertiser-Concerns/-/9849586/11281756/-/5lg3o9z/-/index.html#ixzz2nbPAwzd2" target="_blank">WCVB reported that advertisers Dunkin' Donuts and Blue Cross pulled back station support in light of the incident.
Severin Suspended
WTKK's Jay Severin was fired for making comments about sleeping with female employees over the years.
Radio Ink reported on Greater Media's reaction to the incident.
"Greater Media today ended its relationship with Jay Severin. Our company has always encouraged a free and open dialogue on a variety of issues and topics, and we will continue to be guided by that principle. But we also demand that our on-air talent maintain an appropriate level of civility, and adhere to a standard that respects our listeners and the public at large.
Imus' Racial Remarks
in 2007, nationally syndicated talk show host Don Imus called Rutgers women's basketball players "nappy-headed hos." Imus was suspended -- then fired -- by CBS Radio.
Five years later, Imus was back on the national radio circuit, as reported by New Jersey.com
Rush Limbaugh
Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh is no stranger to controversy; his latest remarks prompted the Democratic National Committee to call on Republican leaders to boycott the Daily Caller, which defended Limbaugh's remarks in an article entitled, "Liberals want to stop men from checking out women."
Related Articles
- Media Explosion in RI - RI PBS Scores $94M, WPRO’s Parent Co. Collapse, Big Projo Changes
- Media: Kilmartin’s House, GoLocal’s Lawsuit, TV Ratings and Cumulus Stock
- RI Media: Cascione Leaves ABC6, Patch Loses Its Editor and More
- Talkers Magazine’s Harrison Discusses Cumulus Bankruptcy, DePetro, and the Future of Local Radio
- New England Media Changes - Globe, Cumulus, Sports Radio and Projo
- Guest MINDSETTER™ John Tassoni Jr: Recovery Radio Brings Help to Those Struggling With Addiction
- RI Public Radio Hires Controversial New Boss
- WPRO’s Yorke, DePetro Make “Heavy Hundred” Radio List
- Battle Emerges Over RI Public Radio Acquiring UMass Dartmouth Radio Station
- WPRO’s Future is Doomed, Warns National Radio Expert
- Big Radio Companies Facing Bankruptcy - WPRO and WHJY’s Parent Co’s in Financial Turmoil
- NEW: RI Radio Hall of Fame Announces 2016 Class