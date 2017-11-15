CITY OF PROVIDENCE: INVITATION TO BID

SEALED PROPOSALS will be received by the Department of CITY CLERK, CITY HALL, PROVIDENCE, RI until 2:15 o'clock P.M. on MONDAY, DECEMBER 11, 2017, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud in the Chamber of the City Council on the Third Floor Level of City Hall, for the following:

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS

ON-CALL SEWER REPAIR.

PROVIDENCE FIRE DEPARTMENT

DIESEL ENGINES TWO (2) YEAR CONTRACT.

EMT TRAINING AND FACILITY FOR PROVIDENCE OPERATIONS TRAINING.

OFFICE OF THE MAYOR

MUNICIPAL IDENTIFICATION CARDS IN THE CITY OF PROVIDENCE-VENDOR/SERVICE PROVIDER.

WATER SUPPLY BOARD

RFP FOR BROCHURE DESIGN, LAYOUT, PRINTING AND MAILING SERVICES FOR LEAD PUBLIC INFORMATION BROCHURES (BLANKET 2017-2020).

The City of Providence reserves the right to reject any and all bids in the best interest of the City. An Equal Opportunity Employer and Minimum Wage Rates to be Paid Minority Business Enterprises and Women Business Enterprises are encouraged to submit bids.

By Order of the Board of Contract and Supply, which will meet on the above day and date at 2:15 o'clock P.M. in the Chambers of the City Council.

Offices and City Council Chambers are accessible to individuals with disabilities. Facilities are accessible to people with disabilities. If you are in need of interpreter services for the hearing impaired, please contact the Office of Neighborhood Services at 421-7768 not less than 48 hours in advance of the meeting.

Jorge O. Elorza Mayor and Chairman

Lori L. Hagen

City Clerk

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.