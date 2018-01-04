CITY OF PROVIDENCE: Committee on Ordinances Hearing Jan. 10

1. Petition from John J. Garrahy, John J. Garrahy Law, LLC, 2088, Broad Street, Cranston, Rhode Island 02905, requesting to change the Official Zoning Map of the City of Providence by changing the zoning district for the property located at 37 South Angell Street and identified as Plat 15, Lot 327 from R-3 to C-2.

2. Petition from Jamie Oschefski, 7 Maloney Lane, Middletown, Rhode Island 02842, requesting a Zoning Change on Assessor's Plat 122, Lot 1, for the property located on 1075 Smith Street from R1 to C-1.

PER ORDER THE Committee on Ordinances

Councilman Terrence M. Hassett, Chairman

Click here to view an electronic version of the agenda with supporting documentation

