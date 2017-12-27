City of Pawtucket Announces Warming Center Locations

The City of Pawtucket has announced that multiple sites will be open as warming centers throughout the week to help those get out of the extreme cold.

The following local buildings will be open to the public during the times listed below:

The Pawtucket Police Department Headquarters lobby at 121 Roosevelt Avenue is available 24 hours-a-day, including Saturday and Sunday.

The Pawtucket Public Library at 13 Summer Street is available Monday through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:45 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.; and Sunday 12:00 noon to 3:45 p.m.

Leon Mathieu Senior Center at 420 Main Street is available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Blackstone Valley Visitor Center at 175 Main Street is available Monday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Kennedy Manor Community Room at 175 Broad Street is available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Non-emergency telephone numbers for police (727-9100) and fire (725-1424) are available for people affected by the cold to call if they may need to arrange for transportation.

Seniors with heat-related concerns may also contact the staff at the Leon Mathieu Senior Center at 401-728-7582 or the City’s Senior Liaison, Beth Roberge, at 728-0500 ext. 241.

