Cicilline Issues Statement After FBI Deputy Director McCabe Steps Down
Monday, January 29, 2018
McCabe has served at the FBI since 1996 under former directors Robert Mueller and James Comey.
Cicilline said the following:
“Deputy Director McCabe has served our country for more than two decades in the FBI. He is a remarkable public servant who I’ve had the opportunity to see at the Judiciary Committee. I’ve always found him to be honest and straightforward with members of both political parties.
In recent months, several Republicans in Congress have done everything they can to attack the Department of Justice and the FBI. This has included reckless, personal attacks against Deputy Director McCabe and his wife, Jill. Without any merit whatsoever, the President and his zealots have accused Deputy Director McCabe of bias, impropriety, and even criminal conduct.
Every day, these baseless attacks are doing real damage to public confidence in our government. In their efforts to protect the President from a legitimate criminal inquiry, Republicans are undermining institutions that are essential to our society. They have gone too far, and their efforts should be condemned by all who love our democracy.”
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
Related Articles
- NEW: Cicilline, Langevin Prevail in Democratic Congressional Primaries in RI
- Cicilline Wins Reelection to Congress
- Cicilline Calls DeVos “Most Unqualified Person in History” for Sec. of Education
- Cicilline Calls for Investigation Into Fellow Rhode Islander Flynn’s Communications With Russia
- Does Club in Cicilline’s Building Get Preferential Treatment?
- RI Building & Construction Trades Council Endorses Langevin, Cicilline
- NEW: Cicilline Joins Dems in Sit-In on House Floor to Demand Action on Gun Violence
- AM UPDATE: Cicilline Remains at House Floor Sit-In to Reduce Gun Violence
- Cicilline Helped Lead House Sit-In; Family Owns Building Tied to Repeated Violence
- Fecteau: For Cicilline, What Goes Around….
- Cicilline Calls on Trump to Release Transcript of Flynn’s Calls with Russian Ambassador
- NEW: Bannon Out at White House, Cicilline “Happy”
- RI Dem Party, Cicilline Blast Trump’s Plan to Ban Transgender Military Members
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Taub: Cicilline’s Town Hall Meeting was an Embarrassment
- Fecteau: Cicilline’s Republican Challenger
- Cicilline Says Banning Bump Stocks “An Easy One”
- EDITORIAL: Cicilline Lives in the Past While MA is Adding More Than 2,500 Amazon Jobs
- Cicilline Ally Pichardo Overrules Providence Police, Reopens The Vault After Shooting
- Cicilline Blasts Senate Republican Healthcare Bill in Statement
- Tourism Officials Fight to Bring Norwegian Air to RI, Langevin and Cicilline Fight Against Airline
- Cicilline’s Perverse Priorities: Washington Interest Groups Over RI Jobs
- Cicilline Calls GOP’s Obamacare Replacement Bill a “Disaster”
- Cicilline Proposes Bill to Close Loophole in Foreign Agent Registration Requirements
- Cicilline Says He Will Do “Whatever It Takes” to Stop Net Neutrality Proposal