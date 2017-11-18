Caught in Providence: Three for Three
Saturday, November 18, 2017
Coming in to court is voluntary, in most cases. The majority of defendants come in to fight their ticket because they felt they were wrongly ticketed, or they have an excuse they'd like the judge to consider. People do have the option to mail in their payment.
See what happens in the video above.
Caught in Providence airs on ABC6 Saturdays at 11:35 p.m., and Sundays at 7:30 a.m. & 12:05 a.m.
Related Slideshow: Providence Crime By the Numbers - 2016
Violent
Providence v RI v US
Assaults
Providence v RI v US
Burglary
Providence v RI v US
Rape
Providence v RI v US
Robbery
Providence v RI v US
Violent Crimes
Providence v RI v US
Auto Thefts
Providence v RI v US
Related Articles
- Caught in Providence: Errand of Mercy
- Caught in Providence: Distrustful
- Caught in Providence: Outstanding Meatball
- Caught in Providence: Poor Tipper
- ABC6’s Caught in Providence: Bus Fight
- ABC6’s Caught in Providence: Sleepy Defense
- ABC6’s Caught in Providence: Alias
- ABC6’s Caught in Providence: Transitional Transgressions
- ABC6’s Caught in Providence: Thank You For Your Service
- Caught in Providence: Church Choir
- ABC6’s Caught in Providence: Up All Night
- ABC6’s Caught in Providence: 41 Parking Tickets
- ABC6’s Caught in Providence: Babysitter
- Caught in Providence: Good Representation
- Caught in Providence: Ex Post Facto
- Caught in Providence: The Name Francesco
- Caught in Providence: Not Much
- Caught in Providence: Poor Security
- Caught in Providence: Parental Arrest
- Caught in Providence: Very Busy
- Caught in Providence: 5 Minutes Left
- Caught in Providence: Meter Confusion
- ABC6’s Caught in Providence: Righteous Indignation
- ABC6’s Caught in Providence: Beatles Fan
- Caught in Providence: Snow Banks