video: Caught in Providence: The Name Francesco

Saturday, October 21, 2017

GoLocalProv News Team

 

For 24 years Judge Caprio has been trying to get someone to name their baby after him, to no avail.

See what happens in the video above. 

Caught in Providence airs on ABC6 Saturdays at 11:35 p.m., and Sundays at 7:30 a.m. & 12:05 a.m.

 

:!