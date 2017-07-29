Welcome! Login | Register

Caught in Providence: Poor Tipper

Saturday, July 29, 2017

GoLocalProv News Team

 

A woman got a ticket for an expired meter, but it's past rumors that gets her in hot water. 

See what happens in the video above. 

Caught in Providence airs on ABC6 Saturdays at 11:35 p.m., and Sundays at 7:30 a.m. & 12:05 a.m.

 

