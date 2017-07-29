Caught in Providence: Poor Tipper

A woman got a ticket for an expired meter, but it's past rumors that gets her in hot water.

See what happens in the video above.

Caught in Providence airs on ABC6 Saturdays at 11:35 p.m., and Sundays at 7:30 a.m. & 12:05 a.m.

