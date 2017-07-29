Caught in Providence: Poor Tipper
Saturday, July 29, 2017
A woman got a ticket for an expired meter, but it's past rumors that gets her in hot water.
See what happens in the video above.
Caught in Providence airs on ABC6 Saturdays at 11:35 p.m., and Sundays at 7:30 a.m. & 12:05 a.m.
Related Articles
- ABC6’s Caught in Providence: Too Tall to See Traffic Light
- Caught in Providence: Judge Caprio Shows Sympathy After Woman’s Tough Year
- ABC6’s Caught in Providence: No Sign
- ABC6’s Caught in Providence: State of Second Chances
- ABC6’s Caught in Providence: Judge Caprio More Interested in Baby’s Name
- Caught in Providence: Distraught Defense
- ABC6’s Caught in Providence: Freedom For All People
- ABC6’s Caught in Providence: How the System Works
- ABC6’s Caught in Providence: Car Clock
- ABC6’s Caught in Providence: English Lesson
- ABC6’s Caught in Providence: Confused by the Green and the Red
- ABC6’s Caught in Providence: Braking Logic
- ABC6’s Caught in Providence: Two Hour Parking Zone
- ABC6’s Caught in Providence: Alias
- ABC6’s Caught in Providence: Up All Night
- ABC6’s Caught in Providence: Sleepy Defense
- Caught in Providence: Distrustful
- Caught in Providence: Errand of Mercy
- Caught in Providence: Church Choir
- ABC6’s Caught in Providence: Thank You For Your Service
- ABC6’s Caught in Providence: Not From The Area
- ABC6’s Caught in Providence: Hard Time Saying No
- ABC6’s Caught in Providence: Vulgar, Obscene, and Loud
- ABC6’s Caught in Providence: Transitional Transgressions
- Caught in Providence: Outstanding Meatball