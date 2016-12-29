video: Caught in Providence: Man Blames Traffic Violation on the Lights
Thursday, December 29, 2016
A man blames his traffic violation on the lights, telling judge Frank Caprio that he was confused because there were "mad lights."
See what happens in the video above.
Caught in Providence airs on ABC6 Saturdays at 11:35 p.m., and Sundays at 7:30 a.m. & 12:05 a.m.
