Caught in Providence: Free Valet Parking

She went to the hospital to visit her granddaughter, and didn't realize there was free valet parking until it was too late.

See what happens in the video above.

Caught in Providence airs on ABC6 Saturdays at 11:35 p.m., and Sundays at 7:30 a.m. & 12:05 a.m

Related Slideshow: Providence Crime By the Numbers - 2016

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.