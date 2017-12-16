Caught in Providence: Fell Asleep

She fell asleep with her car parked on the street, and received her first parking ticket ever.

See what happens in the video above.

Caught in Providence airs on ABC6 Saturdays at 11:35 p.m., and Sundays at 7:30 a.m. & 12:05 a.m.

Related Slideshow: Providence Crime By the Numbers - 2016

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.