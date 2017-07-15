Caught in Providence: Errand of Mercy

Judge Frank Caprio weighs every situation based on the given circumstances, and in this case that's especially true.

See what happens in the video above.

Caught in Providence airs on ABC6 Saturdays at 11:35 p.m., and Sundays at 7:30 a.m. & 12:05 a.m.

Related Slideshow: RI’s Questionable Criminal Laws

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.