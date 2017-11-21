Welcome! Login | Register

Subscribe Now: Free Daily EBlast

 
 

VIDEO: Burning Car Blackens Sky Over Providence’s Federal Hill

Tuesday, November 21, 2017

GoLocalProv News Team

 

A parked vehicle at the base of Federal Hill on West Exchange Street shot black smoke into the Providence skyline on Tuesday morning around 10:39 a.m. 

It is unclear at this point what caused the fire or who owns the car. 

Providence Firefighters were on the scene to put out the flames. 

DEVELOPING.. 

 

Related Articles

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 
Delivered Free Every
Day to Your Inbox

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

X

 
:!