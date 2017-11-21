VIDEO: Burning Car Blackens Sky Over Providence’s Federal Hill
Tuesday, November 21, 2017
It is unclear at this point what caused the fire or who owns the car.
Providence Firefighters were on the scene to put out the flames.
DEVELOPING..
