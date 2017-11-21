VIDEO: Burning Car Blackens Sky Over Providence’s Federal Hill

A parked vehicle at the base of Federal Hill on West Exchange Street shot black smoke into the Providence skyline on Tuesday morning around 10:39 a.m.

It is unclear at this point what caused the fire or who owns the car.

Providence Firefighters were on the scene to put out the flames.

DEVELOPING..

