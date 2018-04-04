Cano Wins Special Election for Senate Seat, Less than 1,000 Vote Cast

Pawtucket Councilwoman Sandra Cano won the Tuesday special election for state Senate District 8 in Pawtucket.

Cano garnered 629 votes versus Republican Nathan Luciano 234 votes, with another 11 write-in votes, in that special election.

She takes the seat previously held by Jamie Doyle -- he had resigned the seat in January.

Cano, a graduate of Harvard University’s Executive Leadership program, the University of Rhode Island graduate school in public administration and Bryant University’s business management program.

Pawtucket has been hit hard recently with the exodus of the Gamm Theater, the closing of Memorial Hospital, and the potential loss of Hasbro -- the toy company is looking to consolidate its RI operations into a sinlge campus, potentially in Providence.

“I am overwhelmed by the support Pawtucket voters have shown me, during this special election and in tonight’s win,” said Cano. “It is a great honor to be elected to serve as their state senator, and to take on the challenges that face our city and state at this time. Senate Democrats and the leadership have been so supportive of my bid for office: I promise to bring the same commitment to community that I have given these many years as a Pawtucket elected leader,” she said.

President of the Senate Dominick J. Ruggerio said, “Sandra’s victory is a result of her hard work on behalf of the people of Pawtucket and her vision for our great state. I am very pleased to welcome her to the Senate, where we will work together to make Pawtucket and our state an even better place to live and work.”

“Tonight’s decisive win shows that the people of our state are looking for strong, qualified Democratic leaders and Sandra Cano is just such a leader,” said R.I. Democratic Party Chair Joseph M. McNamara. “Rhode Island is lucky to have her in the General Assembly and we look forward to more of the Blue Wave in the months ahead.”

On hand to take results Tuesday evening were Mayors Donald Grebien of Pawtucket and James Diossa of Central Falls, who both cheered the results of the Pawtucket Senator-elect’s race.

“While I’m disappointed to lose a great city councilwoman, I know she will continue to do great things for the city of Pawtucket and the state of Rhode Island in her new capacity as a state senator,” said Mayor Grebien. “She is incredibly talented and committed to the people whom she serves and she’ll be an even greater state senator.”

“I’ve had the honor of knowing and working with Sandra Cano for many years,” said Mayor James Diossa. “She’ll be an effective and compassionate leader who will advocate for economic opportunity and business growth for our residents and will bring her experience – in city service and in the private sector – to the many challenges that lie ahead,” he said.

Senator-elect Cano is expected to be sworn in later this month following certification of the vote and absentee ballots.

