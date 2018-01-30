VIDEO: Vigil for Guatemalan Woman Detained by ICE Held in Providence
Tuesday, January 30, 2018
According to event organizers:
"On January 15, 2018 while getting her marriage verified to begin the citizenship process, Ms. Calderon was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Johnston, Rhode Island. A mother of two US citizens (a 21 month old boy and a 4 year old girl) who came to the United States from Guatemala when she was 3 years old, Ms. Calderon is currently being held far from her family in the Suffolk Community Corrections Center in Boston."
The event, held at the law office of Calderon's attorney Martin Harris, saw supporters standing outside with signs, and speakers including Catalina Lorenzo with Amor, who spoke first; Luis Gordillo, who spoke second; and David Helfer, a minister with the Unitarian Universalist Ministry, who spoke last and gathered the crowd in prayer.
GoLocal also interviewed Harris as to his intended next legal steps.
Related Articles
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Santos: Illegal Immigration, Washington & Wall Street
- Donald Trump and Immigration in the United States
- GOP Debate Recap: Trump Talks the Most, Immigration the Top Issue
- Trump Campaign Signals Potential Shift on Immigration Stance
- Horowitz: The Trump Immigration Debacle
- Rob Horowitz: Obama’s Immigration Executive Order; Good Policy and Good Politics
- President Obama’s Speech on Immigration
- Rob Horowitz: Tough Fight Coming On Immigration Reform
- Rob Horowitz: Comprehensive Immigration Reform Is Back
- Rob Horowitz: Progress Possible On Immigration Reform
- New: Block Calls on Fung to Explain Immigration Freedom Ride Support
- Guest Mindsetter™ Pimentel: Immigration, Driver’s Licenses and the Fight for Civil Rights
- Few RI GOP Leaders Speak Out on Trump’s Immigration Order
- Robert Whitcomb: Amazonian Ocean State? Immigration Ambiguities; Block Island Police Logs
- Progressive Democrats’ Pimentel on Immigration - RAISE Act, Dreamers & More
- RI Immigration Lawyer on Latest on DACA - and Trump’s El Salvador Directive
- RI Attorney: Here’s What Raised Flags With Immigration Documents
- Kilmartin Refuses to Investigate Immigration Fraud Scheme in RI
- Bishop: Immigration, is it Really black and White?
- ABC6’s “In the Arena” Turns Into a Brawl Over Syria, Trump and Immigration
- Langevin Says Yates Made “Right Decision” to go Against Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
- Mental Health Legislation, Immigration Legislation: This Week at the State House
- RI ACLU to Fight Trump Immigration Issues Town by Town Through Ordinances
- Elorza’s Stance on Immigration Called “Lip Service” by Progressive Labor Leader
- Neronha Says Immigration Fraud Case Should Be Investigated, Kilmartin Has Refused