VIDEO: Vigil for Guatemalan Woman Detained by ICE Held in Providence

Family and supporters held a vigil Tuesday morning for Lilian Calderon, a Guatemalan woman who had been living in Johnston, before being detained by ICE.

According to event organizers:

"On January 15, 2018 while getting her marriage verified to begin the citizenship process, Ms. Calderon was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Johnston, Rhode Island. A mother of two US citizens (a 21 month old boy and a 4 year old girl) who came to the United States from Guatemala when she was 3 years old, Ms. Calderon is currently being held far from her family in the Suffolk Community Corrections Center in Boston."

The event, held at the law office of Calderon's attorney Martin Harris, saw supporters standing outside with signs, and speakers including Catalina Lorenzo with Amor, who spoke first; Luis Gordillo, who spoke second; and David Helfer, a minister with the Unitarian Universalist Ministry, who spoke last and gathered the crowd in prayer.

GoLocal also interviewed Harris as to his intended next legal steps.

