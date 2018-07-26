Building Opposition to Warwick’s School Budget, ACLU Opposed to Student Fees

The ACLU of Rhode Island is calling on RI Commissioner of Education Ken Wagner to reject a request from the Warwick School Committee to allow the district to charge students for busing them to school and for participation in school sports activities.

The school committee made the request to deal with budgetary problems.

In a letter sent to Wagner on Thursday, the RI ACLU and RI Legal Services said that “such fees are not only contrary to law, they are also contrary to Rhode Island’s longstanding policy of ensuring that public education is free and therefore equally available to all children regardless of economic status.”

ACLU executive director Steven Brown added, “No family of limited means should have to worry about whether they can afford to have their child bused to his public school or be able to participate in an important extracurricular activity. We appreciate the school district’s financial problems, but imposing fees on students is inappropriate and unlawful. We hope this request will be rejected."

The Letter

The letter notes,“For decades, Commissioners of Education … have invalidated attempts by local school districts to levy fees on student programming as varied as night classes, after-school activities, interscholastic sports and Advanced Placement classes.”

The letter continues, “To grant this request would not only undermine a century and a half of educational policy, it would open the door to every other school district seeking similar – or even more expansive - waivers in order to balance their budgets on the backs of students and their families. While we recognize that some districts may be struggling financially, transferring costs to families cannot be part of the solution.”

