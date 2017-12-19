Brown’s Plan to Demolish 5 Historic Houses Draws Opposition from Providence Preservation Society
Tuesday, December 19, 2017
They are holding a meeting for those who wish to protest the demolition on Tuesday, December 19 at 4:45 p.m. The meeting will be held at 44 Westminister Street.
The buildings would be replaced by a new performing arts center between Waterman and Angell Streets.
The five structures include:
- Norwood/Benjamin Stevens House- 82 Waterman
- a house at 86 Waterman
- Leonard M. Blodgett House- 127 Angell
- Edward J. Cushing House- 129 Angell
- Lucien Sharp Carriage House- 135 Angell, home to Brown's Urban Environmental Lab (UEL) for nearly 40 years.
The Providence Preservation Society said in a statement:
“PPS fully appreciates Brown's undertaking of a state-of-the-art performance space that will serve the university and community at large. However, respecting the characteristics of the College Hill neighborhood along the Waterman/Angell corridor is important to the entire community. The demolition of these contributing buildings erodes the "Brown Scale" and streetscape, as well as defies the University's commitment to sustainability.
PPS remains opposed to the continual erosion of historical buildings on College Hill. By our count, more than two dozen historic structures were demolished between 1995 and 2015: Some for new facilities, including Brown's new engineering and life sciences buildings, and others for parking.”
The PPS is urging those opposed Brown's latest plan to attend the Providence City Plan Commission meeting on Tuesday afternoon at 4:45 p.m., at 444 Westminster Street downtown.
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
Related Articles
- Providence Preservation Society 2012 Symposium
- Providence Preservation Society Kicks Off Speaker Series
- Providence Preservation Society’s 35th Annual Tour of Historic Properties
- LIVE: Providence Preservation Society Talks Restoration and Winter Bash
- Providence Preservation Society Opposes 195 Location for Stadium
- LIVE: Festival Ballet Providence Presents World Premiere of The Little Prince