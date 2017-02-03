Brown Extends Paxson’s Presidency into 2022

Brown University has appointed President Christina Paxson to a second five-year term as the University’s president. Her contract is now extended through June 30, 2022.

“It has been a pure joy to work with and learn from Brown students, faculty, staff, alumni and parents, and to become part of the Rhode Island community. The progress we have made together over the past five years builds on Brown’s distinctive approach to academic inquiry — open-minded, rigorous, collaborative and creative — and our deep commitment to education and research that serves society. I have deep love for this University, and it continues to be my honor and privilege to be part of this community and to serve Brown,” said Paxson.

Paxson was sworn in as president on July 2, 2012.

“The resounding success of President Paxson’s first term has put Brown firmly on course to achieve the important and inspiring ambition that she has set for the University — to pursue Brown's mission at a higher level of distinction and to elevate Brown’s stature as a leading university that unites innovative teaching and outstanding research with the aim of advancing knowledge in ways that serve society,” said Chancellor Samuel Mencoff in a letter to the Brown community.

Christina Paxson

Besides her role as president, Paxson serves as a professor of economics and international and public affairs at Brown. She is nationally recognized as a leader in higher education and a respected economist and public health expert. Her most recent research is focused on the relationship of economic factors to health and welfare over the life course, particularly on the health and welfare of children.

Before her appointment at Brown, Paxson was dean of the Woodrow Wilson School of International and Public Affairs and the Hughes Rogers Professor of Economics and Public Affairs at Princeton University. While at Princeton, she was the founding director of a National Institute on Aging Center for the Economics and Demography of Aging. In 2000, she founded the Center for Health and Wellbeing in the Woodrow Wilson School, for which served as the director until 2009.

She has been the principal investigator on a number of research projects supported by the National Institutes of Health, authored or co-authored numerous journal articles, was elected vice president of the American Economic Association in 2012, and is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. In January 2016, the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston named Paxson to its board of directors.

Paxson is a 1982 honors graduate of Swarthmore College, Phi Beta Kappa, and earned her graduate degrees in economics at Columbia University (M.A., 1985; Ph.D., 1987).

Brown University #14 in National Universities

#10 in Best Value Schools

#4 in Best Undergraduate Teaching

#5 (tie) in High School Counselor Rankings

#22 in Most Innovative Schools

#44 (tie) in Best Undergraduate Engineering Programs
Brown University is a private institution that was founded in 1764. It has a total undergraduate enrollment of 6,652, its setting is city, and the campus size is 146 acres. It utilizes a semester-based academic calendar. Brown University's ranking in the 2017 edition of Best Colleges is National Universities, 14. Its tuition and fees are $51,367 (2016-17).

Providence College #1 in Regional Universities North
#183 (tie) in Business Programs
Providence College is a private institution that was founded in 1917. It has a total undergraduate enrollment of 4,201, its setting is city, and the campus size is 105 acres. It utilizes a semester-based academic calendar. Providence College's ranking in the 2017 edition of Best Colleges is Regional Universities North, 1. Its tuition and fees are $46,970 (2016-17).

#5 in Best Colleges for Veterans

#183 (tie) in Business Programs
Bryant University is a private institution that was founded in 1863. It has a total undergraduate enrollment of 3,459, its setting is suburban, and the campus size is 435 acres. It utilizes a semester-based academic calendar. Bryant University's ranking in the 2017 edition of Best Colleges is Regional Universities North, 9. Its tuition and fees are $40,962 (2016-17)

#19 (tie) in Best Colleges for Veterans

#69 (tie) in Best Undergraduate Engineering Programs

#283 (tie) in Business Programs
Roger Williams University is a private institution that was founded in 1956. It has a total undergraduate enrollment of 4,555, its setting is suburban, and the campus size is 140 acres. It utilizes a semester-based academic calendar. Roger Williams University's ranking in the 2017 edition of Best Colleges is Regional Universities North, 35. Its tuition and fees are $32,100 (2016-17).

#47 (tie) in Top Public Schools
Rhode Island College is a public institution that was founded in 1854. It has a total undergraduate enrollment of 7,446, its setting is suburban, and the campus size is 180 acres. It utilizes a semester-based academic calendar. Rhode Island College's ranking in the 2017 edition of Best Colleges is Regional Universities North, 137. Its in-state tuition and fees are $8,206 (2016-17); out-of-state tuition and fees are $19,867 (2016-17).

#141 (tie) in High School Counselor Rankings

#83 (tie) in Top Public Schools

#150 (tie) in Business Programs

#116 (tie) in Best Undergraduate Engineering Programs
University of Rhode Island is a public institution that was founded in 1892. It has a total undergraduate enrollment of 13,641, its setting is rural, and the campus size is 1,245 acres. It utilizes a semester-based academic calendar. University of Rhode Island's ranking in the 2017 edition of Best Colleges is National Universities, 159. Its in-state tuition and fees are $12,862 (2015-16); out-of-state tuition and fees are $28,852 (2015-16).

