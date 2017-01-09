BREAKING: Shooting in Downtown Providence
Monday, January 09, 2017
The shooting took place on Memorial Boulevard. Multiple bullet shell casings lay on the median near Cappricio's.
The bridge between Hemenway's and Cappricio's was closed off at noon on Monday, with officers on duty refusing to speak with the press.
Incident Unfolding
A Providence police source said that an off-duty cop pursued suspects to Warwick where they were apprehended.
The victim is being transported to Rhode Island Hospital, with condition unknown.
More information as the story develops...
