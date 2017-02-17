Langevin Flips and Now Supports Airport’s Position on Norwegian Air in Rhode Island

A GoLocal series found that Congressmen David Cicilline and Jim Langevin had co-sponsored a 2016 House Resolution that would block Norwegian Air from operating in the United States while Rhode Island officials were working to make T.F. Green a hub for the airline to launch $69 fares for international flights.

Norwegian Air is expected to hire as many as 200 in Rhode Island. As recently as Monday this week, the pilots' union for Southwest and Netjets blistered Norweigan Air's approval.

After days of refusing to answer questions about the Congressman's legislation, Meg Geoghegan, Director of Communications for Langevin sent the following statement to GoLocal:

Langevin on Record:

He has confidence in the airport leadership to decide what is best for T.F. Green.

Congressman Langevin absolutely supports the expansion of T.F. Green Airport, as it is a gateway for tourism and economic growth in our state, and has been working with local officials to achieve this goal. However, as someone who has long supported maintaining a fair playing field for American workers, including pilots, flight attendants, and other airline personnel, the Congressman has concerns about the Department of Transportation’s issuance of any permit for a foreign carrier without reviewing its labor practices. The Congressman hopes that all airlines will abide by international agreements by supporting U.S. labor standards and hiring American employees to crew their flights and support flight operations. He is proud of American labor standards, worked out over many years, and he continues to support the equitable treatment of airline employees.

The House Resolution that Langevin and Cicilline co-sponsored blocked Norwegian Air from operating in the United States. Read the resolution HERE.

On Wednesday, Governor Gina Raimondo called the arrival of Norwegian critical to Rhode Island's economy. Appearing on GoLocal LIVE, Raimondo called Norweigan a "game changer."

Thursday evening, RI Senate Majority Leader Dominick Ruggerio also voiced tremendous support for Norwegian Air's arrival in Rhode Island. “This could be a major addition to the airport. International flights at low fares would help the airport, tourism, business and labor," said Ruggerio. "I know some of the pilots have issues, but I strongly support the expansion of Norwegian in Rhode Island,” said Ruggerio.

