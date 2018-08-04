BREAKING: Flash Flood Warning Issued in Rhode Island
Saturday, August 04, 2018
Flash Flood Warning issued for Kent, Prov, Washington counties until 2:30pm. Additional info - https://t.co/sLCEfWefxZ pic.twitter.com/ttP7SLWvE1— Rhode Island EMA (@RhodeIslandEMA) August 4, 2018
The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
West central Bristol County in southeastern Massachusetts...
Washington County in Rhode Island...
Western Newport County in Rhode Island...
Kent County in Rhode Island...
Southern Providence County in Rhode Island...
Bristol County in Rhode Island...
* Until 230 PM EDT.
* At 1130 AM EDT...Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the
warned area. Up to one inch of rain has already fallen.
Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly especially in the
urban centers.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Providence, Warwick, Cranston, Pawtucket, Taunton, East Providence,
Coventry, North Providence, South Kingstown, West Warwick,
Johnston, North Kingstown, Bristol, Westerly, Smithfield, Lincoln,
Central Falls, Barrington, Narragansett and Swansea.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding will occur quickly, and
could be life threatening for those who try to drive through flooded
roads or underpasses. Find alternate routes. Those near small streams
need to get to higher ground immediately.