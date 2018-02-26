Boycott of NRA Hits Rhode Island

The backlash against the National Rifle Association (NRA) is hitting Rhode Island. As a result of the social media driven boycott, some companies have dropped their relationship with the NRA.

The list of companies that have dropped their discount programs and other business incentive programs with the NRA include:

1. @MetLife

2. @symantec

3. @BestWestern

4. @Wyndham

5. @Alamo

6. @NationalPro

7. @Enterprise

8. @FNBOmaha

9. @Hertz

10. @Budget

11. @Avis

12. @NortonOnline

13. @northAmericanVL

14. @SimpliSafe

15. @ChubbNA

MetLife is one of the largest Rhode Island employers. According to the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training, MetLife employs between 500 and 999.

NRA Response

The NRA's response to the boycott included both tweeting and issuing a statement. “The law-abiding members of the NRA had nothing at all to do with the failure of that school’s security preparedness, the failure of America’s mental health system, the failure of the National Instant Check System or the cruel failures of both federal and local law enforcement,” said the NRA statement.

Let it be absolutely clear. The loss of a discount will neither scare nor distract one single NRA member from our mission to stand and defend the individual freedoms that have always made America the greatest nation in the world. #StandandFight #NRA #2A https://t.co/4kzNq9GDLq — NRA (@NRA) February 25, 2018

On Friday on LIVE, Linda Finn, President of the Rhode Island Coalition Against Gun Violence spoke about three different priorities for common sense gun legation for 2018. The three main priorities include banning assault weapons, banning firearms on school grounds (with exceptions of police/peace officers) and banning high capacity magazines.

“I think that we’re at a tipping point right now,” Finn says, “we just know that it’s time, people are fed up, and they know it’s time for us to ban these things.” The coalition backs a multi-pronged strategy--they say is dedicated to “reducing death and violence” while protecting second amendment rights. Finn says Rhode Island can look to legislation in states like Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New York for examples of common sense gun legislation.

Prev Next Nicholas Mattiello Speaker of the House $6,175 Democrat Mattiello, who was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2006 and became Speaker in 2014, counts contributions totaling $3,425 from the NRA PAC; $2,550 from the Gun Owners PAC, and $200 from the NRA's top lobbyist. Prev Next Dominick Ruggerio Senate President $4,950 A member of the Senate since 1985, Democrat Ruggerio's NRA PAC donations on record -- dating back to 2002 -- total $4,050, and contributions from the Gun Owners PAC ($900) push Ruggerio's gun lobby influence just shy of $5000. Prev Next Michael McCaffrey Rhode Island State Senator $4,410 The Democratic Senate Majority Leader, who represents District 29 in Warwick, has taken in a NRA war chest, having first been elected in 1994, of at least $4,010. In addition, the Gun Owners PAC has given McCaffrey $400. Prev Next Joe Trillo Candidate for Governor and Former State Rep $4,020 The former Republican State Rep and honorary Trump campaign chair-turned independent candidate for Governor in 2018 amassed $4,020 in contributions from the NRA PAC in the past 15+ years. Prev Next Allan Fung Candidate for Governor and Cranston Mayor $3,330 Republican Fung, who is making a run for the state's highest office once again in 2018 after coming up short to Governor Gina Raimondo in 2014, amassed more donations from the Gun Owners PAC ($2300) than he did the NRA ($1000). Prev Next Frank Ciccone State Senator $3,125 A Democrat representing parts of Providence and North Providence since 2002, Ciccone -- who faced a strong primary challenge from Doris De Los Santos in 2016, has received contributions $2875 from the NRA PAC, and $250 from the Gun Owners PAC. Prev Next Robert Jacquard State Representative $2050 A Democrat from Cranston first elected in 1992, Jacquard is shown to have gotten $1550 from the NRA PAC, and $500 from the Gun Owners PAC dating back to 2002. Prev Next Stephen Ucci State Representative $1840 The Democratic Cranston and Johnston State Rep first elected in 2004 has taken in at least $1,550 from the NRA PAC, according to Board of Elections records, as well as $290 from the Gun Owners PAC. Prev Next Susan Sosnowski State Senator $1600 Sosnowski, a Democrat who has represented District 37 (New Shoreham, South Kingstown) since 1996, has been among the top NRA PAC recipients over the years with $1,100 in contributions and $500 from the Gun Owners PAC. Prev Next Hanna Gallo State Senator $1400 First elected in 1998, Gallo, a Democrat who represents Cranston and West Warwick, has received $1400 in donations from the NRA PAC. Prev

