Boycott of NRA Hits Rhode Island
Monday, February 26, 2018
The list of companies that have dropped their discount programs and other business incentive programs with the NRA include:
1. @MetLife
2. @symantec
3. @BestWestern
4. @Wyndham
5. @Alamo
6. @NationalPro
7. @Enterprise
8. @FNBOmaha
9. @Hertz
10. @Budget
11. @Avis
12. @NortonOnline
13. @northAmericanVL
14. @SimpliSafe
15. @ChubbNA
MetLife is one of the largest Rhode Island employers. According to the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training, MetLife employs between 500 and 999.
NRA Response
The NRA's response to the boycott included both tweeting and issuing a statement. “The law-abiding members of the NRA had nothing at all to do with the failure of that school’s security preparedness, the failure of America’s mental health system, the failure of the National Instant Check System or the cruel failures of both federal and local law enforcement,” said the NRA statement.
Let it be absolutely clear. The loss of a discount will neither scare nor distract one single NRA member from our mission to stand and defend the individual freedoms that have always made America the greatest nation in the world. #StandandFight #NRA #2A https://t.co/4kzNq9GDLq— NRA (@NRA) February 25, 2018
On Friday on LIVE, Linda Finn, President of the Rhode Island Coalition Against Gun Violence spoke about three different priorities for common sense gun legation for 2018. The three main priorities include banning assault weapons, banning firearms on school grounds (with exceptions of police/peace officers) and banning high capacity magazines.
“I think that we’re at a tipping point right now,” Finn says, “we just know that it’s time, people are fed up, and they know it’s time for us to ban these things.” The coalition backs a multi-pronged strategy--they say is dedicated to “reducing death and violence” while protecting second amendment rights. Finn says Rhode Island can look to legislation in states like Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New York for examples of common sense gun legislation.
