Bird Scooters Not Welcome: Boston Mayor Warns They Will Be Taken to Tow Yard
Sunday, July 22, 2018
Now, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is warning the electric scooter companies not to show up in Boston without permits and approval.
“They can’t just show up here, there has to be some regulation and some notification of what’s going to happen,” Walsh said Saturday according to the Boston Herald. “If they drop them off here, we’re going to pick them up off the street and they can come pick them up at the tow yard.”
Boston vs. Providence
As GoLocal reported, commuters and residents were met with an unexpected, unexplained surprise on city sidewalks Friday morning: a legion of unassuming black scooters emblazoned with “Bird.”
Residents weren’t the only ones surprised. According to Victor Morente, spokesperson for the City of Providence, the city was given no prior warning that the scooters would be arriving and is now in working with the company to establish a partnership and regulations.
Some love the new addition -- restaurateur Bob Burke with Pot au Feu posted a video featuring his ride on the scooter.
How Does It Work?
The concept is fairly simple: scooters are placed around the city in strategic locations. To use a scooter, users download the Bird app, then use an electronic pad on the scooter to unlock it using the app. Rides cost $1 plus 15 cents per minute. At the end of the trip, users park the scooter on the sidewalk and lock it using the app. The company bills the scooters as “last mile” transportation, ideal for distances that are a little too far to walk but not worth driving to.
Since the scooters are dockless, so-called “chargers” come around at night and collect them, bringing them to their homes where they are charged and brought back to the city early the next morning. According to the website, chargers are paid daily for services through the Bird app. Anyone can sign up to become a charger by completing a profile on the app.
As of Friday, at least 45 scooters were available for rent across the city of Providence.
The company was founded in May 2017 by Travis VanderZanden, who served previous as COO of ridesharing service Lyft, and then as Vice President of Global Driver Growth for rival Uber. Since its launch in the Santa Monica, California area, it has spread to several other cities across the country to mixed reviews.
Cities like San Francisco have issued cease-and-desist orders following complaints of scooters left in doorways, on wheelchair ramps, and in front of businesses.
In March, the Santa Monica City Council approved an emergency measure allowing scooters that “pose an immediate hazard or obstruct access” to be impounded with a $60 fee. The city did not specify if the individual riders or the company is responsible for paying impound fees.
So far, 18 cities across 10 states and the District of Columbia are Bird “nests,” with Friday’s addition of Providence, Somerville, and Cambridge bringing the total to 21 cities in 12 states.
Related Articles
- Bird Scooters: Next Big Thing or Flop for Providence?
- Woony River Ride Celebrates Reopened Urban Bike Path
- 5 Great Spring Bike Rides in Rhode Island
- Getting Out: New England’s 10 Best Bike Trails
- Preservation Society of Newport Named 2014 Bike Friendly Business of the Year
- NEW: Providence to Crack Down on ATVs and Minibikes
- Veterans Bike To Remember Sept. 11th
- Bike to Farmers Market Week 2012
- Great Spring Bike Rides
- NEW: Pauly D Announces Car/Bike/Concert Supershow
- INVESTIGATION: DOT Spends $21M on Bike Path
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Sam Bell: $21 Million Bike Path Project is Offensive to Cyclists
- RI Ranks 26th for Biking, Elorza Kicks Off National Bike Month
- Elliot Kaminitz Father’s Day Bike Ride Set for Father’s Day Weekend in Newport
- Raimondo, RIDOT Announce Opening of Blackstone River Bikeway Segment
- Providence East Siders Worried About ATV, Motorbike Incident
- NEW: Elorza Refuses to Conduct Full Traffic, Economic Impact Studies for New Providence Bike Lanes
- Motorbike Rampage Ends in Pedestrian Injury, Drug Bust in Providence
- RIDOT Breaks Ground on New Segment of Blackstone River Bikeway in Woonsocket
- RIDOT Says Sidewalk Restrictions Needed for East Bay Bike Path Bridges
- RIPTA to Host “Bike to Work Week” in Honor of National Bike Month
- Off Your Bike: Four Helpful Stretches for the Bike Commuter
- Blackstone River Valley Celebrates National Bike & Tourism Month Starting May 1
- Bob Whitcomb’s Digital Diary: Bikes, Bush, and Merger Mega-Healthcare Collapse
- Raimondo Announces Investments in 10 New Bikeway Projects
- Whitcomb: Fire and Ice; A City for the ‘Middle Class’? Demeaning the FBI; Bike-Friendly URI