Bishop Thomas Tobin: 18 to Watch in 2018

As head of the Diocese of Providence, Thomas Tobin pleads that he has no involvement with the collapse of the St. Joseph pension fund.

But, the facts don't align with Tobin's claims. He continues to serve as the head of the St. Joseph Health Services Trust.

In 2008, he chaired the board of St. Joseph Health Services when it was merged with Roger Williams Medical Center to create CharterCARE.

For past few years, top Diocese official Reverend Timothy Reilly has served on the three-member board of St. Joseph pension fund since the sale of CharterCare in 2014.

That seems like a lot of involvement for a guy who is not involved. Hopefully, 2018 will bring a new perspective for the Bishop. Clearly, the church under his leadership made s number of bad decisions and now the retirees are being made to pay.

