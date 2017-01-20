Biggest Winners and Losers in Raimondo’s FY 18 Budget Proposal

Governor Gina Raimondo introduced her budget proposal for Fiscal Year 2018 on Thursday, which she said “focuses on building on our strong momentum and creating a better Rhode Island for working families and businesses.”

“The State’s economy continued to make progress in 2016. Rhode Island created 5,800 jobs last year, and the unemployment rate fell to its lowest point since the beginning of the Great Recession,” said Raimondo’s office on Thursday, when it introduced the budget proposal to the General Assembly that includes two years free tuition at a state college, an increase in the minimum wage, a reduction in the car tax, and more "tools" to incentivize private companies to come to Rhode Island.

Despite claims about economic growth, Rhode Island got some sobering news in the recent jobs numbers announced on Thursday. The number of employed Rhode Island residents in December 2016 was 525,500, down 800 from the November number of 526,300, according to the RI Department of Labor and Training.

“The Governor’s budget provides for nearly three quarters of a billion dollars in deficits over the next 5 years,” said Pam Gencarella with taxpayer advocacy group OSTPA. ”In what world does any business-minded person believe that a prosperous future is in store for Rhode Islanders when our government actually makes plans to create an economic landscape that looks a lot like bankruptcy? More tax and spend policies, with no effort at reducing the cost of doing business in the state. As a matter of fact, the plan is to increase the cost of doing business by increasing the minimum wage. However, the hand-picked corporate giveaways continue unabated.”

Progressive organizations, however, were buoyed by elements of the budget proposal -- Rachel Flum with the RI Economic Progress Institute offered the following.

“While we will need to look at the full budget in more detail over the rest of the week, here are our initial take-aways — we are pleased the Governor’s budget includes a focus on working families, including increasing the minimum wage and wages for home health-aids and staff who care for people with disabilities,” said Flum. “These policies not only help people who are working hard earn wages more likely to support a family, but ensure these workers don't go across the border for similar jobs that pay better wages. We are also glad to see the investment in child care and early learning and the focus on ensuring more Rhode Islanders can complete college or a certificate program. What's missing, however, is an investment in a group of the workers of today - the thousands of adults who are on waiting lists to improve their English language or basic skills.”

And while the focus on the reduction (or elimination) of the car tax has been mainly on savings to owners, Flum pointed out another side.

“As the state focuses on the car tax, we are disappointed to see that this budget does not provide relief for the lowest income Rhode Islanders who cannot afford a car and we have concerns about the impact this proposal will have on the erosion of state revenue,” said Flum. “We are also disappointed to see that this budget does not offer continued support for the poorest seniors and people with disabilities through the maintenance of the no-fare bus pass.”

Taking Issue with the Budget

Among those not pleased with the Governor's proposal included the Hospital Association of Rhode Island, who sent a blistering statement out after the budget release on Thursday:

The Hospital Association of Rhode Island and its members are disappointed the proposed budget includes hospital payment cuts. We will continue to work with the General Assembly and Administration to find lasting solutions that address state fiscal problems while ensuring a financially stable healthcare system.

Hospitals provide nearly $7 billion in economic impact to our state. Elected officials must recognize hospitals are critical to a strong, healthy and stable Rhode Island. We urge them to make the appropriate investments to ensure the safety net is protected for Rhode Island patients.

The Rhode Island Center for Freedom and Prosperity, which held a “Prosperity Forum” at Bryant University this week that they say “suggests sharp contrast to the Governor’s State of the State” (read here), weighed in on the budget.

"When our state ranks 48th in family prosperity and dead last in business climate, a 'no broad-based tax increase' strategy simply is not good enough! The new mandates and penalties on businesses only rubs salt in the wound,” said Center CEO Mike Stenhouse. “More taxes and handout spending policies are exactly the wrong approach; especially corporate tax credits, which do nothing to help the average family and business. Where is the bold action? The lack of vision and the acceptance of our dismal status quo is stunning."

Prev Next Winner Criminal Justice Reform Per recommendations from the Justice Reinvestment Working Group, the Governor is proposing nearly $1 million in investments such as the public defender mental health program ($185,000), improved mental health services at the ACI ($410,000), recovery housing ($200,000) and domestic violence intervention, in her FY18 budget. Prev Next Winner English Language Learners Under the heading of “promoting 3rd grade reading,” Raimondo proposed adding $2.5 million to make English Language Learning (ELL) K-12 funding permanent. The Governor’s office points out that RI is one of four states that doesn’t have permanent funding. The suggestion was one made by the Funding Formula Working Group in January 2016, who said that “in the event that Rhode Island chooses to make an additional investment in ELLs, the funding should be calculated to be responsive to the number of ELLs in the system and based on reliable data, and include reasonable restrictions to ensure that the money is used to benefit ELLs — and promote the appropriate exiting of ELL students from services.” Prev Next Winner Car Owners - and Drivers Governor Raimondo wants to reduce assessed motor vehicle values by 30% - a change that would reduce total car tax bills by about $58 million in calendar year 2018. Speaker of the House Nicholas Mattiello, however, has indicated that he might want to go further in its repeal. In her budget proposal, Raimondo also put forth adding 8 staffers to the the Department of Motor Vehicles to "address wait times." Prev Next Winner T.F. Green The “Air Services Development Fund” would get an influx of $500,000 to “provide incentives to airlines interested in launching new routes or increasing service to T.F. Green Airport.” The Commerce Corporation set the criteria at the end of 2016 for how to grant money through the new (at the time $1.5 million fund). Also getting a shot in the arm is the I-195 development fund, which would receive $10.1 million from debt-service savings to “resupply” the Fund to “catalyze development & attract anchor employers.” Prev Next Tie Minimum Wage Increase An increase in the state minimum wage is part of Raimondo’s proposal, which would see it go from $9.60 an hour to $10.50 an hour. Raimondo was unsuccessful in her effort in 2016 to bring it up to $10.10 — it was June 2015 that she signed legislation into law that last raised Rhode Island’s minimum wage, from $9 to 9.60. The state's minimum hourly wage has gone up from $6.75 in January 2004 to $7.75 in 2013, $8 in 2014, and $9 on Jan. 1, 2015. Business groups such as the National Federation of Independent Business however have historically been against such measures, citing a hamper on job creation. Prev Next Tie Cigarette Tax Like the minimum wage, Raimondo is looking for an increase - in this instance, the cigarette tax, and revenue to state coffers. Raimondo was unsuccessful in her effort to go from a tax of $3.75 to $4 last year. Now she is looking for an increase to $4.25 per pack, which the administration says would equate to $8.7 million in general revenue — and go in part towards outdoor recreation and smoking cessation programs. The National Federation of Independent Business and other trade groups have historically been against such an increase, saying it will hurt small businesses - i.e. convenience stores. And clearly, if you’re a smoker, you’re likely to place this squarely in the loser category instead. Prev Next Loser Hospitals As often happens in the state budget, winner one year, loser the next. As GoLocal reported in 2016, “the Rhode Island Hospital Association immediately lauded the budget following its introduction, and addressed that while it is facing some reductions, that it "applauds" this years budget after landing on the "loser" list last year.” This year, it falls back on the loser list, with a Medicaid rate freeze to hospitals, nursing homes, providers, and payers — at FY 2017 levels, with a 1% rate cut come January 1, 2018. Prev Next Loser Online Shoppers The taxman cometh — maybe. Raimondo proposed an “Internet Sales Tax Initiative” — which would purportedly equate to $34.7 million in revenues. "Online sales and the fact that online sellers do not collect sales tax has created a structural problem for Rhode Island's budget — our sales taxes have been flat," said Director of Administration Michael DiBiase, of the tax that Amazon collects in 33 states, but not Rhode Island. "We think mostly due to online sales, we’re able to capture the growth. The revenue number is $35 million dollars — it improves our structural deficit problem. It’s an important fiscal development." Prev Next Loser Long Term Care Funding The Governor’s proposal recommends “redesigning the nature” of the State’s Integrated Care Initiative, by transferring long-term stay nursing home members from Neighborhood Health to Medicaid Fee-for-Service and repurposing a portion of the anticipated savings (from reduced administrative payments to Neighborhood Health) for “enhanced services in the community.” “The investments in home- and community-based care will help achieve the goal of rebalancing the long-term care system," states the Administration. Cutting that program is tagged at saving $12.2 million; cuts and “restructuring” at Health and Human Services is slated to save $46.3 million. Prev

