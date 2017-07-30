Big Brothers Big Sisters Names Gamache Scurry Director of Development

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Ocean State (BBBSOS ) has named Shannon Gamache Scurry as the new director of development and community relations.

“Born and raised in RI, I’m proud to represent and work with an organization that makes a Big difference with the youth of the Ocean State. I look forward to connecting with BBBSOS supporters to leverage their volunteer time and donations to increase programs and mentor recruitment for our Littles,” said Gamache Scurry.

In her role, she will lead and coordinate all efforts related to the management and goal achievement of the fund development and community outreach initiatives for BBBSOS.

“We are fortunate to have someone of Shannon’s experience and skill set join our team to lead our fund and partner development efforts. Her experience, personally and professionally, will help to increase support for our mentoring programs so that we can provide more children with caring, adult mentors,” said BBBSOS Executive Director Katje Afonseca.

Before joining BBBSOS, Gamache Scurry served as major gifts officer at Providence College and senior class campaigns officer at Brown University.

Gamache Scurry is a graduate of Becker College in Worcester where she received her bachelor of science in business administration.

