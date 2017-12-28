Award Winning Illustrator Joins GoLocal’s Political Coverage

R.W. Alley, the award-winning illustrator of Paddington Bear and more, joins GoLocal weekly as a political cartoonist.

For the last twenty years, Alley has illustrated Michael Bond’s Paddington Bear books, in all their formats.

He has also created with his wife, author Zoë B. Alley, two large comic formatted retellings of classic fairy tales that garnered many awards including a Washington Post Best Book of the Year note.

Alley debut will be Sunday, December 31, 2017.

More recently, he began a collaboration with Garth Stein to bring Enzo, the canine narrator of his The Art of Racing in the Rain, to picture books.Alley has also been working on his own books with a series of four season titles about four siblings: Gretchen, Clark, Mitchell, and Annabelle.

In 2010, Alley received a Theodor Seuss Geisel Honor Award for the illustrations in Pearl and Wagner One Funny Day by Kate McMullan.

“We are very excited to bring the creativity and storytelling power of one of the world’s most recognized illustrators to GoLocal’s readers, said GoLocal24 CEO Josh Fenton.

“Political cartoons are such a powerful way to poke, prod, unveil and elevate issues that matter,” added Fenton.

Alley’s weekly featured cartoon will be an addition to GoLocal’s Sunday line-up that already includes Robert Whitcomb, former Editor of the Editorial Page of the Providence Journal, Mark Curtis’ “Sunday Political Brunch,” and other leading political voices.

"I am very excited about adding my drawn observations to GoLocal's Sunday conversation. I will endeavor to make each drawing be worth either a thousand words or to provoke a thousand words or, better, achieve both goals," said Alley.

"Sunday has grown to be one of the best-read days of the week on GoLocal — just three years ago GoLocal did not publish new content on Sundays," said Fenton. "We welcome Alley's contributions to an already star-studded cast of contributors, which continues to expand."

