Ava Gaudet Joins GoLocal LIVE - Broadway and Hollywood Actress

Broadway and television actress Ava Gaudet is joining the GoLocal LIVE team. Gaudet joins current hosts, Lifestyle Editor Molly O’Brien and GoLocalProv’s News Editor Kate Nagle, in leading the daily live broadcast.

During the first two plus months since launching the daily-two hour web and social media show, GoLocal LIVE has been viewed millions of times on-site, on Facebook LIVE and on YouTube.

Latest in GoLocal LIVE Growth

“Ava is a tremendous addition to GoLocal LIVE. Her talent and experience on Broadway and in Los Angeles give GoLocal LIVE a tremendous expertise and boost,” said Josh Fenton, CEO and Co-Founder of GoLocalProv.

Gaudet joins O’Brien and Nagle, and the three hosts provide viewers with a group of award-winning journalists and top level national talent.

“It is exciting to join GoLocal and work with Kate and Molly. It is one of the most innovative media companies in the country and I am excited to be back in my home town so I can be a part it,” said Gaudet.

National Talent

In NYC, Gaudet made her Broadway debut playing the role of “Maureen” in RENT, and played the role on the national tour as well.

Her recurring role on UGLY BETTY took her out to Los Angeles for the first time, where she fell in love with "Hollywood" and made the move out west. TV appearances include N.C.I.S, Private Practice, Franklin & Bash, The Exes, Mike & Molly, Love Bites, multiple pilots and films.

“Ava is wonderful. We are thrilled to have her as a part of our team and our expansion of coverage of the arts, music, theater and film,” said O’Brien.

Her theater credits include "Twist: An American Musical" at Pasadena Playhouse, directed by Debbie Allen and “A Christmas Carol” at Trinity Rep.

Gaudet is also a voice over artist and has appeared in the popular video games InFamous II and Halo 5, as well as numerous radio and internet spots.

Born and raised in Providence, Rhode Island, the daughter of a jazz musician/composer, and an actress.

GoLocal LIVE

GoLocal LIVE was launched in February. The show broadcasts each day from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM and has hosted more than 200 guests including Navyn Salem of Edesia, Governor Gina Raimondo, former Governor Lincoln Chafee, boxer Vinny Paz, Speaker Nick Mattiello, The Voice's Johnny Gates, and hundreds of others.

