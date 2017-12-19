ATF and Other Authorities Offer $5,000 Reward for Info on Fire at Smithfield Church

The Rhode Island Arson Watch Reward Program is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the fire that took place at the New Life Worship Center in Smithfield early Monday morning.

Following an investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), the Rhode Island State Fire Marshal’s Office (RI-SFMO), and the Smithfield Fire Marshal’s Office believe that the fire was intentionally set.

Please call the Arson Tip-line at (401) 383-7723 with any information related to this incident. All calls are totally confidential.

The Incident

On December 18, 2017, at approximately 6:11 a.m., a fire occurred at the New Life Worship Center located at 915 Douglas Pike in Smithfield.

The fire resulted in significant damage to the exterior of the building and smoke damage throughout the interior.

Investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), the Rhode Island State Fire Marshal’s Office (RI-SFMO), and the Smithfield Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the fire was intentionally set.

