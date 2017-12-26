Author Victoria Bruce to Speak at Prov Committee on Foreign Relations Meeting

Author Victoria Bruce will discuss China’s near monopoly on rare earth elements at the next Providence Committee on Foreign Relations meeting.

Bruce writes that “the tsunami of science and tech companies rolling into China” is well-known, but free-market ideology has blinded us to the political consequences of allowing the Chinese to achieve hegemony in global markets.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday, January 17.

About Bruce

Bruce is an author with a background in science.

Her previous books are No Apparent Danger (HarperCollins 2001), Hostage Nation (Knopf 2010) and Sellout (Bloomsbury Publishing 2017).

She holds a master's degree in geology from the University of California, Riverside.

She lived on a volcano and researched the chemistry of volcanic hazards on Mount Rainer, in Washington State.

She has directed and produced four documentary films, earning the Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award for excellence in broadcast journalism.

