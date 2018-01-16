Arrest Made in Providence Place Mall Shooting

Providence Police announced that they have arrested a juvenile in the shooting of a 19-year-old that took place on Monday late afternoon.

The shooting resulted in an active shooter warning and a lockdown at the Mall.

"Last night, Providence Police arrested a 17-year-old male from Pawtucket in connection with yesterday's shooting that occurred at Providence Place Mall. Police arrested the juvenile at a residence and he was charged by PPD Detectives with conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon. He was held at the Rhode Island Training School. This is still an active, ongoing investigation," announced Providence Police at 9:15 AM on Tuesday.

Multiple law enforcement officials have told GoLocal that the victim was targeted and the shooting was gang-related.



