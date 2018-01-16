Arrest Made in Providence Place Mall Shooting
Tuesday, January 16, 2018
The shooting resulted in an active shooter warning and a lockdown at the Mall.
"Last night, Providence Police arrested a 17-year-old male from Pawtucket in connection with yesterday's shooting that occurred at Providence Place Mall. Police arrested the juvenile at a residence and he was charged by PPD Detectives with conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon. He was held at the Rhode Island Training School. This is still an active, ongoing investigation," announced Providence Police at 9:15 AM on Tuesday.
Multiple law enforcement officials have told GoLocal that the victim was targeted and the shooting was gang-related.
