Applications Being Accepted for City Council’s External Review Authority Board
Friday, December 29, 2017
Those who wish to be considered should apply with a cover letter and resume by January 20, 2018.
"We are dedicated to an open and transparent process for seating the PERA board. We want anyone who is interested in being part of this board to have an opportunity to be considered. If you or someone you know is interested, I encourage you to submit your materials as soon as possible,” said Council President David Salvatore, Ward 14.
To apply to sit on the PERA Board, we ask that you submit a cover letter and resume to Nick Freeman at [email protected] no later than January 20, 2018, by 11:59 pm.
PERA Board Members
PERA Board members will create and implement community outreach programs, review police department policies and training procedures and make recommendations for change, receive complaints that allege misconduct by a police officer or officers, including, but not limited to the use of excessive force, inappropriate language or conduct, harassment, theft, and discrimination and perform other functions as authorized by the Providence Community-Police Relations Act.
Please be advised that the seating of the PERA board does not delay the Providence Community-Police Relations Act which becomes law on January 1, 2018.
