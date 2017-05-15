VIDEO: Aponte Defies Removal; Providence Council Colleagues Call for Ouster
Monday, May 15, 2017
Supporters of Providence City Council President Luis Aponte turned out Monday afternoon at the Washington Park Library, just prior to the Providence City Council approving a vote of no-confidence in Aponte.
Aponte, who was indicted last Wednesday on two felony charges (unlawful appropriation of campaign funds and embezzlement), and two misdemeanor counts of taking campaign funds for personal use, pleaded not guilty in Superior Court and was released on $1,000 personal recognizance.
At Monday's South Side press event, Aponte told supporters that he would be not be stepping down.
“To step down from the council presidency would be an admission of guilt,” said Aponte.
Council Vote
Twelve Providence City Councilors approved the vote of no confidence in Aponte on Monday and requested his resignation as President.
The special meeting was called for by Councilors Matos, Principe, Correia, Ryan, Hassett, Harris, and Igliozzi.
They were joined by Councilors Narducci, Jennings, Yurdin, Zurier and Salvatore in voting no-confidence in Aponte.
Aponte and Councilwoman Castillo were also present. Aponte voted against and and Castillo abstained.
