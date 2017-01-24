video: Anti-Panhandling Ordinance Moves Forward in Cranston, Despite Opposition
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Fung had originally proposed a “road safety ordinance” in October, modeled after a proposal put forth by former Providence Mayor Joseph Paolino that was upheld by the courts in another state.
Now, a Republican controlled-council passed two amendments Monday night that will see the amended ordinance republished — and a special Council meeting scheduled to hold a vote on the final measure.
“This ordinance is simply a tool designed to prevent dangerous driving conditions in numerous busy roadways and intersections that are exacerbated by the presence of pedestrians that are engaging in acts that promote distracted driving,” said Fung in his remarks. “This ordinance is in no way designed to restrict speech, target any specific form of solicitation, or any specific person or group of people."
"That means it addresses panhandlers, firefighters raising money for the ‘Fill the Boot’ campaign, student athletes collecting for uniforms, worshippers in support of their religious organizations, etc," added Fung. "Under this ordinance, this activity can still be done, but in safe areas and most importantly away from moving vehicles.”
Residents however spoke out at the meeting in opposition to the measure, citing the “criminalization of poverty and charity,” to the prospect of additional legal actions being taken the Rhode Island ACLU, among other concerns.
