video: Anti-Panhandling Ordinance Moves Forward in Cranston, Despite Opposition

Tuesday, January 24, 2017

GoLocalProv News Team and Kate Nagle

 

The packed City Council chamber at Cranston City Hall Monday night saw opponents to the "road safety ordinance" speak out -- but the measure still moved forward.

Cranston Mayor Allan Fung spoke out in support of a newly updated anti-panhandling ordinance before the Cranston City Council on Monday, while dozens of residents turned out in opposition to the measure. 

Fung had originally proposed a “road safety ordinance” in October, modeled after a proposal put forth by former Providence Mayor Joseph Paolino that was upheld by the courts in another state

VIDEO: See GoLocal LIVE with Fung BELOW

Now, a Republican controlled-council passed two amendments Monday night that will see the amended ordinance republished — and a special Council meeting scheduled to hold a vote on the final measure. 

“This ordinance is simply a tool designed to prevent dangerous driving conditions in numerous busy roadways and intersections that are exacerbated by the presence of pedestrians that are engaging in acts that promote distracted driving,” said Fung in his remarks. “This ordinance is in no way designed to restrict speech, target any specific form of solicitation, or any specific person or group of people."

"That means it addresses panhandlers, firefighters raising money for the ‘Fill the Boot’ campaign, student athletes collecting for uniforms, worshippers in support of their religious organizations, etc," added Fung. "Under this ordinance, this activity can still be done, but in safe areas and most importantly away from moving vehicles.”

Residents however spoke out at the meeting in opposition to the measure, citing the “criminalization of poverty and charity,” to the prospect of additional legal actions being taken the Rhode Island ACLU, among other concerns. 

 

