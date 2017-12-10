Annual Wreaths Across America State House Ceremony Set for Monday

Rhode Island Funeral Directors Association and Rhode Island House Veterans Affairs Committee is set to host the annual Wreaths Across America State House Ceremony.

The ceremony will take place on Monday, December 11 at the Rotunda/Bell Room at noon. The wreath laying will take place at 12:15 p.m.

“Wreaths Across America’s State House ceremonies serve as a kickoff to a week-long series of events designed to raise awareness and appreciation for the sacrifices of our nation’s veterans and their families. The ceremonies take place in most of the 50 states and Washington, D.C. and have a particular focus on family during the holidays,” said the Rhode Island Funeral Directors Association in their press release.

Attending the Ceremony:

The Honorable Daniel J. McKee, Lieutenant Governor, Brigadier General Arthur Floru, The Rhode Island National Guard, Commander, Joint Staff, Fr. David Thurber, St. Teresa of the Child Jesus Church and Chaplain and Captain of the Rhode Island National Guard’s 143 Air Lift Wing in Quonset, Brigadier General (Ret.) Richard Valente, Captain Ian Johnson, Captain and Commanding Officer, Newport Naval Station, Colonel Anthony Hamel, Retired Commander of the 143d Mission Support Group, and Past President of the Rhode Island Funeral Directors Association, Representative Samuel Azzinaro, Vice Chair, House Veterans Affairs and the House Veterans Affairs Committee, Navy Lieutenant Commander Kasim Yarn, Director of the State of Rhode Island’s Office Veterans Affairs, Sharon Serio-Valente, President, Gold Star Families and the Gold Star Family Members, and Raymond Butterfield III, President of the Rhode Island Funeral Directors Association and Officers and Board and Members of the Rhode Island Funeral Directors Association, House Veteran Affairs Committee, Veterans Groups in the State of Rhode Island. Also attending will be Michael Calenda, Social Studies Teacher/Wreaths Across America, Ponaganset Middle School with his students.

