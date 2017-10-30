All Providence Schools Closed Monday Due to Storm

Providence City officials have announced schoolsare closed due to Sunday night’s storm and the subsequent widespread power outages.

SEE OUTAGE MAP HERE

All Providence Public Schools and afterschool activities are canceled for October 30, 2017. The announcement was made by Mayor Jorge Elorza's office after 7:00 AM.

Residents experiencing power outages should contact National Grid at 800-322-3223 or report them on their website. Individuals are warned never to touch downed power lines and report downed lines to National Grid. In the event of an emergency, dial 911.

To report a non-emergency issue, download the PVD311 application on the Apple Store or Google Play or call 3-1-1 during business hours to reach the Mayor’s Center for City Service which will open early at 7:30 AM, today, October 30th.

