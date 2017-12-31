ACLU Sues to Block Eviction of Homeless Sex Offenders

The ACLU of RI has filed an emergency lawsuit to stop enforcement of a new state law that takes effect on Monday that will evict homeless people out into the cold weather.

The lawsuit is on behalf of a group of homeless registered sex offenders (RSOs) who, because of a new state law, will no longer be allowed to stay at the Harrington Hall homeless shelter in Cranston and will instead be forced back into the streets.

“New Year’s day should be filled with hope, joy, and goodwill. For some people, as a result of this callous law, it will be anything but that. We hope this lawsuit can stop this cold-hearted law from taking effect,” said ACLU of RI executive director Steven Brown.

The Lawsuit

The lawsuit calls Harrington Hall “the shelter of last resort for male homeless registered sex offenders in Rhode Island, whose only other option is to sleep or camp on the streets,” and notes that the facility has “routinely provided overnight shelter to many more than 11 registered sex offenders, including many of the Plaintiffs,” without experiencing “any increase or experience of re-offenses.

The lawsuit seeks a temporary restraining order to halt enforcement of the law. The ACLU expects the request to be heard by a judge sometime this week.

“The risks that this law poses to our plaintiffs cannot be understated. In addition to putting their health and well-being in danger, this law will make it more difficult for them to access counseling or medical treatment and services, maintain employment, and even comply with the onerous registration requirements that other laws already impose on them. To prevent these dire consequences, I am hopeful that we can obtain a court order to temporarily halt this law’s enforcement,” said Lynette Labinger, ACLU of RI volunteer attorney.

The suit makes the following points:

* Increasing homelessness and transience of this population will only “make it more difficult for law enforcement officials to monitor” them,

* By forcing them into transience, “the 10% Restriction increases their lack of stability and access to community and services, increasing the risk to public safety and the risk of re-offense and recidivism,” and, most urgently,

* Forcing them into “unsheltered homelessness, particularly during the winter months, imposes life-threatening conditions upon the Plaintiffs.”

