ACLU: “Police, Troopers Put Public at Risk” in I-95 Shooting, After Law Enforcement Cleared by Jury
Friday, February 02, 2018
ACLU of RI executive director Steven Brown issued the following statement today in response to the grand jury finding that police officers and State troopers acted lawfully in the fatal shooting of Joseph Santos last November:
ACLU statement:
“While the grand jury’s decision is not surprising, it would be wrong to consider this the end of the matter. Even if the fatal shooting of Mr. Santos was legally justified, many questions and concerns remain.
Providence police and State troopers put the public at great risk by engaging in an unnecessarily dangerous high-speed chase, and then opening fire on a busy highway after Santos’ vehicle was largely immobilized.
As our preliminary analysis of this shooting highlighted over two months ago, this tragic incident calls for a serious examination by these agencies of their practices and protocols. We are hopeful that they will soon apprise the public of actions they have taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.”
Related Articles
- UPDATED: RI ACLU Files Complaint Against RI DLT for Lack of Language Accommodations
- ACLU Settles Lawsuit With Tiverton Over 3rd Grader Searched & Arrested Without Cause
- ACLU Sues Pawtucket Police for Refusing to Release Reports of Alleged Police Misconduct
- LIVE: Latest on ACLU Medical Marijuana Battle Against Smithfield
- VIDEO: ACLU to Seek Additional Remedies Against Raimondo Administration for UHIP Failures
- ACLU Says Many Questions Remain Unanswered Following Police Shooting
- Providence Shooting: ACLU Raises New Questions About Chase
- ACLU Issues Report on Over Criminalization in RI
- RI ACLU Says Dept. of Human Services “Has Shown No Improvement” in Processing SNAP Applications
- RI ACLU to Fight Trump Immigration Issues Town by Town Through Ordinances
- ACLU of RI Calls AG Sessions’ Sanctuary City Threats “Unseemly Saber-Rattling”
- RI ACLU Says Ticketing of Cranston Protesters is Violation of 1st Amendment
- RI ACLU Files Lawsuit Against Westerly YMCA for Violating Woman’s Right to Breastfeed
- ACLU Says Block’s Claims Are False
- ACLU Claims RI State Police Retaliated Against Twin River Employee Who Refused to Be an Informant
- ACLU, Ocean Community YMCA Settle Lawsuit Involving Public Breastfeeding Law
- ACLU Sues to Block Eviction of Homeless Sex Offenders
- ACLU’s Brown on Latest on Lawsuit to Allow Sex Offenders in Shelters
- UHIP Failure: 1 in 3 RI Food Stamp Applicants Not Getting Benefits, Says ACLU
- RI ACLU Re-Staffs Hotline for Food Stamp Complaints Related to UHIP
- RI ACLU “Pleased” With Appointment of Special Master to Oversee UHIP Resolution