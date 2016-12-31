Welcome! Login | Register
 

video: ABC6’s Caught in Providence: You Can’t Fool This Judge

Saturday, December 31, 2016

GoLocalProv in Partnership With ABC6

 

After being caught with only one license plate on her car, a woman tries to trick judge Frank Caprio into believing that it was only for an hour. 

See what happens in the video above. 

Caught in Providence airs on ABC6 Saturdays at 11:35 p.m., and Sundays at 7:30 a.m. & 12:05 a.m.

 

:!