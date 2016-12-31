video: ABC6’s Caught in Providence: You Can’t Fool This Judge

After being caught with only one license plate on her car, a woman tries to trick judge Frank Caprio into believing that it was only for an hour.

See what happens in the video above.

Caught in Providence airs on ABC6 Saturdays at 11:35 p.m., and Sundays at 7:30 a.m. & 12:05 a.m.

