video: ABC6’s Caught in Providence: Weather Report
Saturday, December 24, 2016
A man is in court after he was caught on video running a red light. The man blamed the weather for the violation and even brought that night's weather report with him.
See what happens in the video above.
Caught in Providence airs on ABC6 Saturdays at 11:35 p.m., and Sundays at 7:30 a.m. & 12:05 a.m.
