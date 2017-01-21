video: ABC6’s Caught in Providence: Red Light Camera

A man is in court after he was caught on camera running a red light. He did not know there were red light cameras and claims this is the first time he has ever been caught.

See what happens in the video above.

Caught in Providence airs on ABC6 Saturdays at 11:35 p.m., and Sundays at 7:30 a.m. & 12:05 a.m.

