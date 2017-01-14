video: ABC6’s Caught in Providence: Not My Loud Music

A man appears in front of Judge Frank Caprio after he was issued a citation for playing his music to loud. The man claims that it is not his music.

See what happens in the video above.

Caught in Providence airs on ABC6 Saturdays at 11:35 p.m., and Sundays at 7:30 a.m. & 12:05 a.m.

