Welcome! Login | Register
 

Single Mothers Wreaking Havoc on Rhode Island, Says Leading Liberal—Single Mothers Wreaking Havoc on Rhode Island, Says…

Robert Whitcomb’s Digital Diary: Hyberbolic Job Claims and Traffic Tribunal Traumas—Robert Whitcomb's Digital Diary: Hyberbolic Job Claims and…

Providence Restaurant Week Features Over 90 Restaurants - See the Participants—ProvidenceRestaurant Week Features Over 70 Restaurants - See…

RISD Student Kicked Out of Brown University Gym for Showing Midriff—RISD Student Kicked Out of Brown University Gym…

New Committee Chairs & Majority Leaders Appointed: This Week at the State House—New Committee Chairs & Majority Leaders Appointed: This…

What to Watch For: Texans vs. Patriots - AFC Divisional Playoffs—What to Watch For: Texans vs. Patriots -…

ABC6’s Caught in Providence: Not My Loud Music—ABC6’s Caught in Providence: Not My Loud Music

Fit For Life: Yes, You Can!—Fit For Life: Yes, You Can!

Brown Falls to Princeton 97-66 in Ivy League Opener—Brown Falls to Princeton 97-66 in Ivy League…

Leonard Moorehead, The Urban Gardener: Winter Blooms—Many urban gardeners endure winter’s snow and slush.

 
 

video: ABC6’s Caught in Providence: Not My Loud Music

Saturday, January 14, 2017

GoLocalProv in Partnership With ABC6

 

A man appears in front of Judge Frank Caprio after he was issued a citation for playing his music to loud. The man claims that it is not his music. 

See what happens in the video above. 

Caught in Providence airs on ABC6 Saturdays at 11:35 p.m., and Sundays at 7:30 a.m. & 12:05 a.m.

 

Related Articles

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 

X

Stay Connected — Free
Daily Email

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

 
:!