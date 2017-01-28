Welcome! Login | Register
 

National Stadium Expert: Public Should Not Subsidize PawSox to Stay in Pawtucket—National Stadium Expert: Public Should Not Subsidize PawSox…

CCRI Pushing for Faculty Buyouts—CCRI Pushing for Faculty Buyouts

25 Ways to Keep From Going Insane This Winter in New England—25 Ways to Keep From Going Insane This…

Student Loan Forgiveness, Millitary Pensions Exempt: This Week at the State House—Student Loan Forgiveness, Millitary Pensions Exempt: This Week…

AS220 Issues Statement About F**K Trump Sign That Offends Prov School—AS220 Issues Statement About F**K Trump Sign That…

Fit for Life: Join the Resistance!—Fit for Life: Join the Resistance!

ABC6’s Caught in Providence: I’m From Maine—ABC6’s Caught in Providence: I'm From Maine

Huestis: Starry Nights of February—Huestis: Starry Nights of February

Spieth’s Double-Double Not Enough as Brown Falls to Yale 85-75—Spieth's Double-Double Not Enough as Brown Falls to…

The Patriots History of Playing in Houston—The Patriots History of Playing in Houston

 
 

video: ABC6’s Caught in Providence: I’m From Maine

Saturday, January 28, 2017

GoLocalProv in Partnership With ABC6

 

A man is in court for running a red light. When asked by judge Frank Caprio about the incident he blames it on the fact that he is from Maine. 

See what happens in the video above. 

Caught in Providence airs on ABC6 Saturdays at 11:35 p.m., and Sundays at 7:30 a.m. & 12:05 a.m.

 

Related Articles

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 

X

Stay Connected — Free
Daily Email

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

 
:!