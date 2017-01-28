video: ABC6’s Caught in Providence: I’m From Maine

A man is in court for running a red light. When asked by judge Frank Caprio about the incident he blames it on the fact that he is from Maine.

See what happens in the video above.

Caught in Providence airs on ABC6 Saturdays at 11:35 p.m., and Sundays at 7:30 a.m. & 12:05 a.m.

