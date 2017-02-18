video: ABC6’s Caught in Providence: English Lesson

A woman appears in front of Judge Caprio after she got a ticket on her way to English class.

See what happens in the video above.

Caught in Providence airs on ABC6 Saturdays at 11:35 p.m., and Sundays at 7:30 a.m. & 12:05 a.m.

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.