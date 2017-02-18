Welcome! Login | Register

Subscribe Now: Free Daily EBlast

 
 

video: ABC6’s Caught in Providence: English Lesson

Saturday, February 18, 2017

17 GoLocalProv in Partnership With ABC6

 

A woman appears in front of Judge Caprio after she got a ticket on her way to English class. 

See what happens in the video above. 

Caught in Providence airs on ABC6 Saturdays at 11:35 p.m., and Sundays at 7:30 a.m. & 12:05 a.m.

 

Related Articles

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 

X

Stay Connected — Free
Daily Email

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

 
:!