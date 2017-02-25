video: ABC6’s Caught in Providence: Confused by the Green and the Red
Saturday, February 25, 2017
A woman appears in front of Judge Frank Caprio after she was caught on video running a red light.
The woman claims that she was too far over the line to stop for the light so she just kept going.
See what happens in the video above.
Caught in Providence airs on ABC6 Saturdays at 11:35 p.m., and Sundays at 7:30 a.m. & 12:05 a.m.
