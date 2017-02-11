ABC6’s Caught in Providence: Car Clock
Saturday, February 11, 2017
A woman is front of Judge Caprio after she violated a parking ordinance by two seconds.
See what happens in the video above.
Caught in Providence airs on ABC6 Saturdays at 11:35 p.m., and Sundays at 7:30 a.m. & 12:05 a.m.
