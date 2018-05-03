VIDEO: Providence Police Take Woman to the Ground in Downtown Providence Incident
Thursday, May 03, 2018
The woman, appearing to be in distress, ran from police and was grabbed and taken to the ground by one officer.
Multiple Providence Police officers were on scene and RI State Police joined later.
Police on the scene refused to comment as to why the woman was being pursued.
