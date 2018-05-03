VIDEO: Providence Police Take Woman to the Ground in Downtown Providence Incident

Providence Police chase a woman down and take her to the ground at the busy corner of Dorrance and Westminster streets at 12:30 PM.

The woman, appearing to be in distress, ran from police and was grabbed and taken to the ground by one officer.

Multiple Providence Police officers were on scene and RI State Police joined later.

Police on the scene refused to comment as to why the woman was being pursued.

