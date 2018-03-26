Top RI Latino Journalist Charges RI Public Radio Doesn’t Support Latino Community

Reynaldo Almonte, one of Rhode Island’s leading Latino journalists, is criticizing Rhode Island Public Radio (RIPR) for what he says is its lack of support for Latino Public Radio (LPR) and its overall failure to cover and support the state's Latino community.

The comments by Almonte were made after Rhode Island Public Radio announced that it was selling the frequency that had been leased to Latino Public Radio.

In a press release on Friday, RIPR CEO Torey Malatia said, “We regret that the budget realities at Latino Public Radio meant we couldn’t complete the station sale as both parties had hoped...we’re grateful, though, that they intend to continue reaching their audience online.”

Despite Malatia's claim, the RIPR decision is a death knell for the Latino station. In recent years, Rhode Island has lost independent news organizations like the Phoenix and WBRU to name a few.

Taking Battle to AG

Almonte tells GoLocal he has scheduled a meeting with Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Kilmartin's office to block the sale of LPR's signal.

Almonte is highly critical of Malatia and RIPR’s motivation. “They don’t want to work with the Latino community. They are selling the signal because they need revenue," said Almonte.

According to Almonte, the two public radio stations did not collaborate on journalism projects. “They have no interest in Rhode Island’s Latino community,” Almonte said.

In a series of emails between GoLocal and Malatia, RIPR’s CEO responded to Almonte’s charges. “We are not serving the Latino community as a niche audience. After all, LPR does that and in Spanish. We are serving the ENTIRE community and increasingly more of it," said Malatia.

“We are NOT an ethnic broadcaster. We serve the entire audience. And, we have had no influence nor authority on any decisions made by LPR that have distressed this gentleman so much. I find it remarkable that he is incapable of accepting that his board has made decisions about his company—ones that he disagrees with as a staffer—but decisions that his own board have delivered,” added Malatia.

According to Pew Research, "Rhode Island’s population is 14% Hispanic, the 12th largest Hispanic statewide population share nationally."

GoLocal sought to confirm Almonte’s claim that RIPR had no Latino staffers or board members with RIPR’s Board Chair Bill Stone and Malatia. Stone is a Rhode Islander who lives in East Greenwich and professionally helps manage a Boston-based firm that assists corporations with out-sourced in-house legal counsels. Stone referred responses regarding staff and board composition to Malatia.

After repeated requests for confirmation of Alonte’s claim, Malatia did confirm that the Board presently had no Latino members, but continued to refuse to answer the questions if RIPR employed any Latino staffers. According to RIPR’s website, there are approximately 20 staffers (EDITOR’S NOTE: GoLocal’s Chief Technology Officer is Latino).

"We have people of color on our board and have had Latino representation. Recently, I’ve been in [discussion] with a member of the Latino community about joining our board, as I saw LPR struggling...we still could be more diverse, but we are not just a bunch of old white guys sitting around the boardroom either," said Stone in a message to GoLocal.

For Almonte, the loss of the radio signal is devastating.

According to the Latino Public Radio’s history, “In 2005, Dr. Pablo Rodriguez and Reynaldo Almonte led an effort to create a new concept for Spanish language radio using the National Public Radio model for the dissemination of news, education, dialogue and entertainment. In 2011, Latino Public Radio was able to provide its listeners with 24/7 programming by switching to WRNI 1290 AM. This has allowed us to provide more programming and give our audience the chance to listen to us at any time they like.”

Rodriguez, a physician and leading progressive voice in Rhode Island over the past three decades resigned as chair of the board of Latino Public Radio after more than a decade. He resigned in December.

"I did put in a lot into the station. I think the model for a Spanish Language public station has already been demonstrated viable in other communities, the difference being that its support is mostly by established philanthropy like foundations and corporations. The listener-supported model like NPR is less viable, just like it is becoming less viable for English language stations," said Rodriguez.

"Many if not most are depending on underwriting and philanthropic giving. Due to funding constraints we were unable to build the human infrastructure necessary to be able to bring the station to the next level. We depended on three people to do all the work of the board and the staff, and that was not enough. Acquiring underwriting and philanthropic support is highly competitive and requires a bigger staff. We were ready to purchase the station but once I left everything fell through. The fact that this venture depended on the participation of a single person tells you that we were too weak to survive," added Rodriguez.

“If we had our wishes, they would now own 1290. But they decided not only they did not want to buy 1290; they decided—LPR, that is, a separate company from us altogether—they wanted to stop renting 1290 from us for their broadcasts. They were welcome to buy the station from us. They were welcome to rent it as long as they liked. We did not evict them—we treated them as a trusted and valuable lease-holder. But they and only they decided to stop broadcasting,” says Malatia.

Rodriguez tried to keep the station independent. "I negotiated the price and obtained donations for the down payment and full financing for the purchase. I have the unique perspective of someone who has served both boards of directors, and can tell you that all public radio stations are at risk, given our current situation in Washington. If the Corporation for Public Broadcasting disappears in upcoming budget cuts then the very existence of RIPR is at risk," said Rodriguez.

"The sale of WRNI to LPR was necessary for them to be able to purchase their new frequency in order to more competitively and efficiently serve the Rhode Island market. They are most definitely in better shape than LPR, but flush with cash they are not. Now that LPR is no longer paying rent, their finances will suffer, so they had every incentive for us to succeed and purchase the station," added Rodriguez.

The current board leadership of LPR was less than forthcoming with information about its current status when reached by GoLocal.

“I signed a copy of the agreement and canceled (the agreement). No, I don’t have a copy of the agreement. Why are you asking about the agreement?” asked Jon Andrade, who took over the board of LPR for just two months. He is the head of Andrade Media and is no longer listed on Latino Public Radio's website.

“I won’t tell you how much was owed (of the amount of payments past due). You can get that somewhere else,” said Andrade before he ended the phone interview.

One of the key elements of the disagreement is that Almonte says that he sought a meeting with Malatia over the past few months, following a December 7, 2017, meeting that Almonte said he needed to talk with Malatia further. “Over the past three months I repeatedly asked for follow up meetings,” said Almonte.

“BS Totally, 100% false. That request was never made of me. In fact, I was the one asking for communication from LPR when Pablo resigned from the board,” said Malatia. "It should be noted that Rodriguez also left the board of RIPR."

At the time of the December meeting, Almonte says LPR was only one lease payment behind. “We were just $6,000 behind.”

“We were just asking for the same type of conversion that they [RIPR] got from Boston University when they split off. He (Malatia) want to get rid of me…they (RIPR) are hungry for money,” says Almonte.

