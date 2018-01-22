Timeline: RI and NY Men Team for Effort to Defraud Undocumented Immigrants
Monday, January 22, 2018
See the timeline below
Related Slideshow: Timeline and Corporate Structures of the Effort to Defraud Undocumented Immigrants
Elorza Nominates Martinez, a Central Falls Resident, to the Human Relations Commission
"Communication from His Honor the Mayor, dated March 3, 2015, Informing the Honorable Members of the City Council that pursuant to Sections 302(b) and 1103 of the Providence Home Rule Charter of 1980, as amended and Public Law, Chapter 45-50, Sections 1 through 31 passed in 1987, he is this day appointing Bienvenido Peralta Martinez of 124 Perry Street, Central Falls, Rhode Island 02863, as a member of the Human Relations Commission for a term to end January 31, 2018, and respectfully submits the same for your approval. (Mr. Martinez fills a vacant position on the Commission, formerly filled by Elvys Ruiz.)"
Bienvenido "Alex" Peralta Martinez Resume
According to the resume that Martinez submitted to the City of Providence, he was both educated at the World Theological University and was a leader of the school which is located at 165 Ridge Street in Providence.
It is affiliated with a Louisiana-based unaccredited school. He is still listed on the school's website as the contact of the Providence location. See photo of the school presently.
City Council's Finance Committee Rejects Elorza's Appointment
Apr 9, 2015
Councilwoman Sabina Matos (Right) Leads Effort to Block Martinez
RESULT: DENIED WITHOUT PREJUDICE [UNANIMOUS]
MOVER: Sabina Matos, Councilwoman Ward 15
SECONDER: Carmen Castillo, Councilwoman Ward 9
AYES: John J. Igliozzi, Sabina Matos, Carmen Castillo
ABSENT: Terrence M. Hassett, Kevin Jackson
WNYC News Story in May 2017 -- Davila and RI's Martinez Were Business Associates
"A Bronx businessman authorized by the federal government to represent immigrants in legal proceedings is selling $200 cards on a false promise that they offer protection against deportation, an investigation by WNYC and Telemundo 47 has found.
The man, Carlos Davila, pled guilty to first-degree manslaughter in 1988 and was convicted of misdemeanor sexual abuse while out on parole in 1996. He served a total of 12 years in prison. The Department of Justice told WNYC Davila's authorization to represent immigrants is now under review, but he is still accredited and allowed to practice." READ MORE HERE
